📣 Santa Fe Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Fe has some solid options right now if you like sales, strategy, or visual work. A few of these roles are remote or travel-based, so you’re not stuck at one desk all day.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , listed in Santa Fe, NM

, listed in Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$130,000/year + annual incentive program

+ annual incentive program Deadline: Applications accepted through November 6, 2026 (may be extended)

This is a higher-level commercial role owning two enterprise learning products (Knowledge Suite and Pearson Live Training). You’ll shape product strategy, pricing, and go-to-market plans, and work closely with sales and marketing to grow revenue.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Location: Santa Fe, NM (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create eye-catching furniture displays, plan layouts, and keep the showroom looking sharp while supporting sales goals. Good fit if you’re creative, can lift heavier items, and like staying on top of home décor trends.

Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services

Location: Santa Fe, NM (travel up to 70%)

(travel up to 70%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead state-wide recruiting and development of insurance agents, set sales goals, and run sales meetings and events. This is a senior role for someone with strong sales recruiting experience and comfort with frequent travel.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Location: Santa Fe, NM (field-based, local travel up to 50%)

(field-based, local travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt for new fire protection customers and upsell services to existing ones, focusing on inspection and service contracts. Comes with strong benefits and training in a niche, steady industry tied to safety and code compliance.

Employer: Sonic Automotive (Toyota of Santa Fe)

Location: Santa Fe, NM (on-site dealership)

(on-site dealership) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $2,500/month guarantee + draw plus commission

Help customers choose vehicles, handle test drives, and guide them through financing and trade-ins. Good for people who enjoy talking with customers, want uncapped commission potential, and can work a flexible schedule including weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.