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👔 Santa Fe Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Santa Fe’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in education, tech, and clean energy. If you’ve got management or program experience, there are some solid options here.
Account Manager – Santa Fe Public Schools (via ESS)
- Employer: Proximity Learning, Inc. (parent company ESS)
- Location: Santa Fe, NM (schools and office settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the daily operations for ESS staff in Santa Fe Public Schools and be the main link between the district, ESS, and the corporate office. You’ll manage and schedule staff, lead recruiting events, visit school sites, and handle client relationships, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and mileage reimbursement.
Specialist, Product Program Management (Curriculum PM)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Santa Fe, NM (Remote – Virtual Learning)
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + annual incentive
- Application deadline: November 30, 2026 (may be extended)
Lead complex curriculum and content-development programs from idea to launch, working across product, tech, QA, and external partners. Great fit if you have 3+ years of project/program management, like cross-functional work, and want a fully remote role with clear impact on digital learning.
Account Program Manager – Utility & Retail Programs
- Employer: CLEAResult
- Location: Listed as Santa Fe, NM, US; role is based in Albuquerque with travel across New Mexico
- Type: Full-time
- Target compensation: $70,000 (range $59,500 – $89,200)
Own the relationship between utility clients and retail energy-efficiency programs across New Mexico. You’ll manage multi-million-dollar contracts, coordinate field teams, travel around the state, and help drive a more sustainable energy future, with strong benefits and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to non-traditional paths and transferable skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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