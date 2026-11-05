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Santa Fe County

⚠️ SLDC Hearing Officer public meeting on Nov. 12, 2026

3 days ago
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⚠️ Sustainable Land Development hearing Nov. 12

A Sustainable Land Development Code (SLDC) Hearing Officer Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 3:00–5:00 p.m.

  • Where: 102 Grant Avenue, Commission Chambers, Santa Fe, and virtually
  • What: Regular SLDC Hearing Officer meeting (agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting on the lobby touchscreen at 240 Grant Ave. and as a PDF on the meeting webpage)
  • How to watch/join: Go to www.santafecountynm.gov/hearing-officer to join virtually, listen live, or view meeting materials.
  • Accessibility: To request auxiliary aids or services, contact the Santa Fe County Growth Management Department at 505-986-6225 ahead of time.

This meeting is open to the public, and you can participate either in person or online, subject to any technical limitations with virtual access.

More Info: SLDC Hearing Officer Meeting | Santa Fe County

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