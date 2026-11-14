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Santa Cruz County
🌪️ Extreme waves & evacuation warnings on Santa Cruz County coast
2 days ago
🌪️ Extreme coastal danger & evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County
Very large waves and a strong storm are hitting Santa Cruz County.
Danger at the coast
- Waves 25–35+ feet, high tides, wind and rain.
- Stay out of the water and away from beaches, rocks, jetties and cliff edges.
- Do not go to the shore to watch or photograph waves.
Timing
- Fri night–early Sun: First round of big waves, wind, rain.
- Mon: Second swell with big waves again. Don’t return to the coast on Sunday.
Evacuation WARNINGS (get ready to leave) – in effect as of Fri, Nov 13, 2:00 p.m.
- CTL-E031: Potbelly Beach, New Brighton State Beach and campground area
- CTL-E048: Las Olas neighborhood, Beach Drive in Rio Del Mar, Platform Beach
- CTL-E027A & CTL-E029B: Capitola Village, the Esplanade and the Venetian
No evacuation orders yet, but more zones may be added.
Before you leave / at home
- Charge phones and power banks; unplug chargers before you go.
- Move e-bikes/scooters/batteries out of flood areas; don’t use or charge any battery that got wet.
- Turn off generators before leaving; never run them indoors.
- Tie down outdoor items, avoid unnecessary travel, never drive or walk through flood water.
Get ready now
- Make a family plan and pack a go-bag (medicine, documents, chargers, water, snacks).
- Fill your gas tank; have food, water and warm supplies for a few days without power.
- Check on neighbors, especially older adults or anyone who may need help.
Stay informed
- County emergency page: santacruzcountyca.gov/OR3/Emergency.aspx
- Sign up for alerts: CruzAware.org
- Evacuation map: Genasys Protect
Report problems
- Road problems: online or (831) 477-3999
- Building damage: (831) 454-3171
- Slides/ground hazards: geologicalhazards@santacruzcounty.us
- Life-threatening emergency: 911
More Info: Emergency
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