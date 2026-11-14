🌪️ Extreme coastal danger & evacuation warnings in Santa Cruz County

Very large waves and a strong storm are hitting Santa Cruz County.

Danger at the coast

Waves 25–35+ feet , high tides, wind and rain.

, high tides, wind and rain. Stay out of the water and away from beaches, rocks, jetties and cliff edges.

Do not go to the shore to watch or photograph waves.

Timing

Fri night–early Sun: First round of big waves, wind, rain.

First round of big waves, wind, rain. Mon: Second swell with big waves again. Don’t return to the coast on Sunday.

Evacuation WARNINGS (get ready to leave) – in effect as of Fri, Nov 13, 2:00 p.m.

CTL-E031: Potbelly Beach, New Brighton State Beach and campground area

Potbelly Beach, and campground area CTL-E048: Las Olas neighborhood, Beach Drive in Rio Del Mar , Platform Beach

Las Olas neighborhood, , Platform Beach CTL-E027A & CTL-E029B: Capitola Village, the Esplanade and the Venetian

No evacuation orders yet, but more zones may be added.

Before you leave / at home

Charge phones and power banks; unplug chargers before you go.

Move e-bikes/scooters/batteries out of flood areas; don’t use or charge any battery that got wet.

Turn off generators before leaving; never run them indoors.

Tie down outdoor items, avoid unnecessary travel, never drive or walk through flood water.

Get ready now

Make a family plan and pack a go-bag (medicine, documents, chargers, water, snacks).

Fill your gas tank; have food, water and warm supplies for a few days without power.

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or anyone who may need help.

Stay informed

County emergency page: santacruzcountyca.gov/OR3/Emergency.aspx

Sign up for alerts: CruzAware.org

Evacuation map: Genasys Protect

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