A Flood Advisory is in effect until 345 PM PST for Santa Cruz County, southeastern San Mateo County, and southwestern Santa Clara County due to heavy rain and minor flooding. Flooding is happening in low spots and places with poor drainage, with water over some roads and ponding in urban areas.

Areas that may see flooding include Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Woodside, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Twin Lakes, and Aptos. The public reported heavy rain at 1238 PM PST, and minor flooding is already happening. Do not drive through flooded roads, as most flood deaths happen in cars.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®