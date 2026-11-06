🚧 One-way traffic on Hwy 1 at Waddell Bluffs through year-end

🚧 One-way traffic control on Highway 1 at Waddell Bluffs

Daytime road work is continuing on Highway 1 near Waddell Beach in Santa Cruz County for erosion control and slope stabilization at Waddell Bluffs (Post Mile 36.3 to 37.5).

Crews are removing loose rock from the steep slope, so drivers will see one-way traffic control Monday–Friday, 7 am to 4 pm. Work is expected to continue through the end of this year.

What to expect:

Flaggers and signals directing one-way traffic

Delays up to 10 minutes in the work zone

in the work zone Message and directional signs in advance of the area

If you use this part of Highway 1, allow extra time and drive slowly and carefully in the work zone so crews and drivers stay safe.

For updates: