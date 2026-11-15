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🐱 Playful Santa Cruz Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Santa Cruz has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their forever homes. All of these little ones are young, social, and waiting at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.
Nisha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 8-week-old kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Described by her foster as energetic, curious, very active and fun. Nisha is the more adventurous sibling and loves to play.
- Bonded pair: Very close with her brother Simba – the shelter is considering them a bonded pair and is trying to place them together.
- Adoption fee: $150 (with a special 2-for-1 fee when adopted with Simba)
- Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (831) 454-7200
If you’re looking for a playful, outgoing kitten and can adopt two, Nisha and Simba would love to grow up together in your home.
👉 Meet Nisha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 8-week-old kitten (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: His foster calls him a very sweet and calm boy and says he seems like he will be a good lap kitty. Simba is the snuggler of the pair.
- Bonded pair: Very close with his sister Nisha – they are being considered a bonded pair and the shelter hopes they’ll be adopted together.
- Adoption fee: $150, with a 2-for-1 adoption fee when adopted with Nisha
- Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (831) 454-7200
If you want a gentle, cuddly kitten (and maybe his playful sister too), Simba could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fish
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (831) 454-7200
Fish is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at (831) 454-7200 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn about the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.