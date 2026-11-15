Santa Cruz has some very sweet kittens hoping to find their forever homes. All of these little ones are young, social, and waiting at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8-week-old kitten (baby)

8-week-old kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Described by her foster as energetic, curious, very active and fun . Nisha is the more adventurous sibling and loves to play.

Described by her foster as . Nisha is the more adventurous sibling and loves to play. Bonded pair: Very close with her brother Simba – the shelter is considering them a bonded pair and is trying to place them together.

Very close with her brother – the shelter is considering them a bonded pair and is trying to place them together. Adoption fee: $150 (with a special 2-for-1 fee when adopted with Simba)

(with a special fee when adopted with Simba) Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

If you’re looking for a playful, outgoing kitten and can adopt two, Nisha and Simba would love to grow up together in your home.

👉 Meet Nisha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8-week-old kitten (baby)

8-week-old kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: His foster calls him a very sweet and calm boy and says he seems like he will be a good lap kitty . Simba is the snuggler of the pair.

His foster calls him a and says he seems like he will be a . Simba is the snuggler of the pair. Bonded pair: Very close with his sister Nisha – they are being considered a bonded pair and the shelter hopes they’ll be adopted together.

Very close with his sister – they are being considered a bonded pair and the shelter hopes they’ll be adopted together. Adoption fee: $150 , with a 2-for-1 adoption fee when adopted with Nisha

, with a adoption fee when adopted with Nisha Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

If you want a gentle, cuddly kitten (and maybe his playful sister too), Simba could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Fish is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Fish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at (831) 454-7200 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn about the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.