undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Items Around Santa Cruz — Pillows, Boxes & More
Santa Cruz neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or kids’ shoes, these local freebies might be perfect for you.
Fieldcrest Feather and Down Pillow (New)
Item: Fieldcrest feather and down pillow, NEW and unopened
Size: Standard pillow size
Condition: Brand new, still sealed
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Grant Park, Santa Cruz, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft feather and down filling, great as a main pillow or extra guest pillow. Since it’s unopened, it’s ready to use right away.
Free Moving Boxes – Various Sizes
Item: Free moving boxes
Sizes: Various cardboard box sizes
Best for: Moving, storage, organizing
Location: Villa De Branciforte East, Santa Cruz, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you’re packing up a home, garage, or just need storage. Different sizes mean you can pack both light and heavier items.
I.N.C. Girls Fancy Dress Shoes – Size 1
Item: Girls fancy dress shoes (I.N.C. brand)
Size: 1 (little girls)
Style: Gold ankle strap shoes with white bead accents
Condition: Very good condition
Great for: Holidays, parties, special events
Location: Happy Valley / Jarvis / Vine Hill, Santa Cruz, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pretty dress shoes that would work well for holiday outfits or special occasions.
Free deals like these in Santa Cruz tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.