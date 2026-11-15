Santa Cruz neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home basics or kids’ shoes, these local freebies might be perfect for you.

Item: Fieldcrest feather and down pillow, NEW and unopened

Size: Standard pillow size

Condition: Brand new, still sealed

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Grant Park, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft feather and down filling, great as a main pillow or extra guest pillow. Since it’s unopened, it’s ready to use right away.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free moving boxes

Sizes: Various cardboard box sizes

Best for: Moving, storage, organizing

Location: Villa De Branciforte East, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re packing up a home, garage, or just need storage. Different sizes mean you can pack both light and heavier items.

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Item: Girls fancy dress shoes (I.N.C. brand)

Size: 1 (little girls)

Style: Gold ankle strap shoes with white bead accents

Condition: Very good condition

Great for: Holidays, parties, special events

Location: Happy Valley / Jarvis / Vine Hill, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pretty dress shoes that would work well for holiday outfits or special occasions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free deals like these in Santa Cruz tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.