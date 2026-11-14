Santa Cruz has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. If you don’t mind moving, lifting, and getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Central Coast Audio Tint

Central Coast Audio Tint Location: Santa Cruz, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

You’ll wash and detail cars inside and out, use buffers and cleaning tools, and move vehicles safely through the facility. Good fit if you like seeing instant results from your work and enjoy keeping cars spotless for happy customers.

Employer: Laundré

Location: Santa Cruz County & Los Gatos, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (15 or 25 hrs/week, weekday mornings)

Pay: $20.00–$34.00/hour (paid training at $20/hour)

You’ll deep clean private homes, handle laundry, and follow a clear written guide for each family. This is fast, physical work with guaranteed weekly hours, paid training, and a path to more hours or Household Manager roles if you’re reliable and experienced.

Employer: SCN BestCo

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22.30/hour (estimated starting base pay, plus potential annual incentive)

You’ll keep a food manufacturing plant clean and safe by sanitizing equipment, floors, and walls, handling trash, and helping with pest control. This role comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more) for experienced sanitation workers who know GMP and food safety.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—steady, physical jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.