Santa Cruz neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now. If you like cozy furniture, crafts, or books, there’s something here for you.

Item: 6-foot loveseat recliner

Location: Santa Cruz Gardens, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a two-piece loveseat recliner where each side reclines separately. Both sides have massage and heat controls, plus USB ports on each arm for charging devices. The owner says it’s about a year old and the two pieces lock together once in place.

The poster asks you to message for the exact address. They also note: if the post is up, it’s still available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted yarn collection

Location: Lower Escalona, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for knitting or crochet projects. This bundle includes Vanna's Choice and Wool-Ease Thick & Quick yarns in various colors. Perfect if you want to build up your yarn stash without spending money.

If you’re interested, the poster asks you to email them at clifford@funinstitute.com to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Aviation book collection

Location: Santa Cruz Gardens, Santa Cruz, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice find for aviation fans or history buffs. This set includes books on Howard Hughes, the North Blackwidow, civil aircraft, and the Dayton, Ohio Air Museum. Could be great for a home library, student research, or just fun reading.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Cruz tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and make pickup plans.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.