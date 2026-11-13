Santa Cruz healthcare is busy and hiring across clinics, treatment centers, and animal care. If you like helping people (or pets), there are some solid full-time roles open now.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$350,000/year (expected base $180,000–$200,000)

24/7 emergency animal hospital role where you’ll handle everything from routine emergencies to complex surgeries, including exotics. Strong focus on mentorship, unlimited ER-focused CE with travel stipend, student loan repayment, and day-one health benefits.

Employer: Santa Cruz Dental Group

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Busy local dental office looking for a flexible, reliable assistant with Dentrix Ascend and digital X-ray experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts in a weekday-only schedule.

Employer: Janus of Santa Cruz

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Type: Full-time

Support admissions and medical services for people in substance use treatment—great fit for a Medical Assistant or LVN. Role includes vitals, EHR work, care coordination, and comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, 12 holidays, 12 sick days, and free counseling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.