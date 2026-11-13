Santa Cruz has some very special young cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All three are at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Patches is a lovely young calico girl with a soft, colorful coat. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond with her people. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Patches could be the one.

👉 Meet PATCHES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Bubbles is a sleek young black cat with a classic, shiny coat. Young cats like Bubbles are playful and curious, and they often adjust well to new homes and routines.

👉 Meet BUBBLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

April is a young gray/blue kitty with a soft, gentle look. She’s at that perfect in-between age—past the tiniest kitten stage, but still very young and ready to learn what home life is all about.

👉 Meet APRIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Cruz, CA, please consider visiting Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful young cats. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.