🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz has some very sweet young dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are at our local Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and are ready for loving homes.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Coco is a young German Shepherd–Schnauzer mix with a lovely tan coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you’re looking for an active companion to grow with, Coco could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet COCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Bernardo is a handsome young mix with a striking salt-and-pepper coat. He’s still in his youth, which is perfect for training, play, and building a strong bond with his new people.

👉 Meet BERNARDO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Cora is a young Schnauzer mix with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s at a fun, youthful stage and ready to learn the ropes of family life with someone patient and kind.

👉 Meet CORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Santa Cruz, CA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter or calling (831) 454-7200 to ask about these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.