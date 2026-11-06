🐱 Gentle Santa Cruz Cats Hoping for Loving Indoor Homes

Santa Cruz has some very special cats waiting patiently for the right people to notice them. If you’re a cat-savvy adopter with a quiet home and a kind heart, one of these kitties could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red tabby with white

Orange or red tabby with white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Tumeric is an orange-and-white beauty who grew up outdoors and is still learning that people can be pretty great. She does like to socialize, but only on her own terms. Her style is very clear: “Pet me here, not there. Only so many times. I rub on you, but you don’t grab me.”

She’ll do best with experienced, cat-savvy adopters who can read feline body language and respect her boundaries. With patience and understanding, Tumeric should thrive as an indoor kitty in a calm home.

👉 Meet Tumeric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby with white

Gray/blue/silver tabby with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Nutmeg is a young gray tabby boy who also came in with outdoor experience and is still figuring out people. Like Tumeric, he’s interested in humans but wants to set the rules: “Pet me here, not there. Only so many times. I rub against you, but you don’t touch me.”

He needs a cat-experienced adopter who enjoys working with a more independent kitty and can give him time and space to build trust. Nutmeg is expected to do well as an indoor cat in a patient, understanding home.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: MISSY

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter

Phone: (831) 454-7200

Missy is a lovely senior white kitty looking for a soft place to land. As an older cat, she’s a great match for someone who wants a calmer companion and is happy to give a mature cat the comfort and care she deserves in her golden years.

Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your home to a senior sweetheart. For full details on her personality and needs, please check her listing or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Santa Cruz, CA and one of these cats sounds like a match, please reach out to Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at (831) 454-7200 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this post with local friends can also help these kitties find their homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.