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🛒 Santa Clarita Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Santa Clarita retail is busy right now—new stores are opening and banks and grocers are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Stocking Supervisor – New Store
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $22/hour + monthly bonus
Lead the team that keeps a brand‑new store stocked, clean, and safe. This role is great if you have recent retail leadership experience and want solid benefits, PTO (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, and a clear path to promotion.
Retail Sales Supervisor – New Store
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $22/hour + monthly bonus
Run the sales floor at a new Harbor Freight location, coaching the team and making sure customers are taken care of. Expect respectful schedules (6am–10pm), strong benefits, store discounts, and ongoing leadership training.
Personal Banker II – Santa Clarita
- Employer: Premier America Credit Union
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$28/hour
Help members reach their money goals while handling both teller work and new accounts. Good fit if you have banking + cash‑handling experience, like building long‑term relationships, and want 401(k) with 6% match, paid vacation/holidays, and health benefits.
Retail Sales and Store Support
- Employer: Albertsons
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: At least local minimum wage (paid weekly)
Keep the store easy to shop by stocking shelves, helping customers find items, and keeping displays looking good. Nice option if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, and room to grow in a big grocery chain.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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