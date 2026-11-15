Santa Clarita retail is busy right now—new stores are opening and banks and grocers are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the team that keeps a brand‑new store stocked, clean, and safe. This role is great if you have recent retail leadership experience and want solid benefits, PTO (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, and a clear path to promotion.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22/hour + monthly bonus

Run the sales floor at a new Harbor Freight location, coaching the team and making sure customers are taken care of. Expect respectful schedules (6am–10pm), strong benefits, store discounts, and ongoing leadership training.

Employer: Premier America Credit Union

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour

Help members reach their money goals while handling both teller work and new accounts. Good fit if you have banking + cash‑handling experience, like building long‑term relationships, and want 401(k) with 6% match, paid vacation/holidays, and health benefits.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (paid weekly)

Keep the store easy to shop by stocking shelves, helping customers find items, and keeping displays looking good. Nice option if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, store discounts, and room to grow in a big grocery chain.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.