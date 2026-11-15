Santa Clarita neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to books and maps. Take a look and see if something fits your home or hobbies.

Item: Vintage Bombay Kids metal daybed with trundle

Condition: Elegant metal frame; mattress not included

Details: Trundle can lift up to the height of the main bed, creating one large king-size sleeping area when both are up. Great for a kid’s room or guest space.

Location: Claibournes Arch, Santa Clarita, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Thomas Guide Los Angeles & Ventura Counties Street Guide, 12th Edition

Condition: Marked FREE

Details: Updated street maps and includes a Spanish map legend. Handy for backup navigation or trip planning without using your phone.

Contact: Text Jan – 661/263-8700

Location: Valencia Northpark, Santa Clarita, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Bibles

One memorial Bible in a wooden case

One study Bible

Condition: Used – like new

Details: Both are free to a good home. Nice option if you want a study copy or a keepsake-style Bible.

Location: Santa Clarita, CA (exact area not specified)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Santa Clarita tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before heading over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.