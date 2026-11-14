Santa Clarita’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from private practices to large medical groups. Here are several solid openings if you’re in (or near) the SCV and want your next move.

Employer: SourceMD (physician-owned multi-specialty group)

SourceMD (physician-owned multi-specialty group) Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time (4 days/week)

(4 days/week) Salary: $440,000 – $520,000/year + potential incentives

Board Certified/Eligible Dermatologist role focused on community medical derm and procedures (no Mohs, cosmetic not expected). Low call volume, strong benefits, generous retirement, paid time off, and a path to become a shareholder in a 100-year-old, physician-run group.

Employer: Facey Medical Group & Facey Medical Foundation

Location: Valencia, CA (with some coverage in Mission Hills)

(with some coverage in Mission Hills) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: $420,000 – $530,000/year (plus potential bonuses and call stipends)

General ENT role with surgical work and a strong focus on patient satisfaction. Call is 1:3 with optional, paid panel call; new grads are welcome, and you’ll join a large, physician-run multi-specialty group with over 100 years in the area.

Employer: Privelle (boutique luxury spa)

Privelle (boutique luxury spa) Location: Valencia, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $40/hour in service, $20/hour other on-the-clock time + 100% of tips

Hands-on role in a small, growing luxury spa that values quality over speed. W-2 hourly pay (no commission or booth rent), paid sick time, and employee discounts; must have active CAMTC certification and weekend availability.

Employer: Core Optometry

Location: Canyon Country, CA

Type: Part-time (1 day/week, with potential to expand)

(1 day/week, with potential to expand) Pay: $500 – $550 per day

One-day-a-week role in a brand-new office with a pre-tester, optician, and modern tech. You’ll handle full-scope eye exams, manage common ocular conditions, and get support from a team focused on patient experience.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.