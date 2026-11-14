Santa Clarita’s aerospace and engineering scene is busy right now, with several high-paying roles tied to space and advanced manufacturing. If you’re an experienced engineer, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Santa Clarita, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000 base + equity + benefits

Own the full physical and functional layout of cutting-edge satellites, from early design through launch and mission ops. Great fit if you have 3+ years in spacecraft/satellite or complex aerospace systems, are strong in 3D CAD (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA), and want high-ownership work on deep-space platforms backed by NASA, DARPA, and Space Force.

Employer: PPG (Aerospace Business Unit)

(Aerospace Business Unit) Location: Valencia, CA or Mojave, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 base + up to 10% bonus + benefits

Lead controls and MES/SCADA projects across multiple aerospace chemical manufacturing sites. Ideal if you have 5+ years PLC programming (Allen-Bradley preferred), experience with GE Proficy / Rockwell / Siemens OpCenter, and can travel up to 50% while driving standardization and automation upgrades.

Employer: Actalent (supporting a Valencia-based client)

(supporting a Valencia-based client) Location: Valencia, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $110,000 – $160,000/yr + health, dental, vision, 401(k)

Lead a team of 8–10 engineers and drafters designing actuators, valves, pumps, and switches for aerospace/regulated industries. Good match if you have 7+ years engineering, 2+ years leadership, strong SolidWorks skills, and want to guide products from concept through production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Santa Clarita’s engineering network is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.