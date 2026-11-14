Santa Clarita has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outdoors and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: Not listed (mobile detailing company)

Not listed (mobile detailing company) Location: Santa Clarita, CA (on the road in SCV and nearby)

Pay: $25/hour

Type: Full-time or part-time

You’ll detail cars inside and out, travel to client homes and businesses, and work mostly outdoors. Great fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and have 1+ year detailing experience or a strong portfolio.

Employer: Brighthaven Communities / Avanath

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily community, handling repairs, inspections, curb appeal, and vendor coordination. Ideal if you have 3+ years property maintenance, 1+ year supervising, and skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, appliances, and carpentry.

Employer: City of Santa Clarita – Neighborhood Services (Open Space)

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / temporary / seasonal

Help care for Haskell Canyon Bike Park, trails, and City open spaces, working 7:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Thursday–Sunday. You’ll clear brush and trash, shape jumps and berms, support volunteer projects, and work outdoors on uneven terrain. High school diploma, valid CA Class C license, and 6+ months maintenance experience required.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.