Santa Clarita’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and clean-room production. Here are several solid, full-time roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: FDH Aero

FDH Aero Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( Mon–Fri, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm )

, 2nd shift ( ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role running basic machines that help keep aircraft parts moving. You’ll get on-the-job training, do simple quality checks, and work in a structured aerospace environment with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, and more). U.S. person status is required due to ITAR/EAR rules.

Employer: W3Global (for an aerospace client)

(for an aerospace client) Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have 3+ years CNC experience and want to work with Haas mills and lathes on FAA-regulated parts. You’ll read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, use gauges and micrometers, and may have occasional mandatory overtime.

Employer: FRALOCK

Location: Valencia (Santa Clarita), CA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

1st shift, Pay: $19.00 – $22.50/hour DOE

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401k with company match, PTO

Hands-on assembly and packing in a Class 7 clean room for high-tech industries like semiconductor, medical, and aerospace. Good for detail-oriented folks who like steady hours, clean environments, and clear work instructions. U.S. person status is required due to ITAR/EAR.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.