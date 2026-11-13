Both Air Force Junior ROTC programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned perfect scores of 100 and the top rating of “Exceeds Standards” on their 2026 annual Unit Assessments. Unit CA-20063 at Golden Valley High School serves cadets from Golden Valley, Hart, and Canyon high schools under Lt. Col. (Ret.) Juan Gherardy and Master Sgt. (Ret.) Winston Cagadas, and Unit CA-782nd at Valencia High School serves cadets from Valencia, Saugus, Academy of the Canyons, West Ranch, and Castaic high schools under Maj. (Ret.) Jose Bareng and Master Sgt. (Ret.) Carlos Guevara.

This content is adapted from materials provided by William S. Hart Union High School District