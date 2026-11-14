⚠️ Community meeting on proposed 8‑story courthouse in Valencia

The City of Santa Clarita is asking residents to weigh in on a proposed eight‑story, 24‑courtroom courthouse the State wants to build at McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

A Community Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

At the meeting, you can:

Hear an overview of the courthouse proposal

Learn what actions the City has taken so far

Hear how the State has responded to the City’s concerns

Ask questions and share your feedback

The City Council opposes this location and says it could impact traffic, parking, public safety and nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

Residents, neighborhood groups and local businesses are encouraged to attend. For questions or comments, email City Manager Ken Striplin at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov or visit SantaClarita.gov.