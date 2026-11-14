undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Nov 17 meeting on proposed 8‑story courthouse in Valencia
⚠️ Community meeting on proposed 8‑story courthouse in Valencia
The City of Santa Clarita is asking residents to weigh in on a proposed eight‑story, 24‑courtroom courthouse the State wants to build at McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
A Community Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.
At the meeting, you can:
- Hear an overview of the courthouse proposal
- Learn what actions the City has taken so far
- Hear how the State has responded to the City’s concerns
- Ask questions and share your feedback
The City Council opposes this location and says it could impact traffic, parking, public safety and nearby businesses and neighborhoods.
Residents, neighborhood groups and local businesses are encouraged to attend. For questions or comments, email City Manager Ken Striplin at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov or visit SantaClarita.gov.
More Info: Community Meeting on Proposed Courthouse - City of...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.