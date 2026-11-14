Saugus has some very sweet kittens and young cats hoping for loving homes. All of these cuties are listed with Luv Meow Kitty Rescue and are currently adoptable.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Soft, fluffy Bubbles is a longhaired baby girl with a lovely gray-and-white coat. If you love brushing and pampering, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Asap is a sleek black baby girl with short, easy-care fur. A classic little house panther in the making.

👉 Meet Asap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: White / Gray or Blue

White / Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Boots is a baby boy with a cute mix of white and gray/blue fur. Shorthaired and handsome, he’s ready to grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Nona is a baby tortoiseshell girl with a pretty, patchy coat. Tortoiseshells are known for their striking colors and unique look.

👉 Meet Nona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Grey foot is a black baby boy with short fur and a fun name. Check his listing for photos and more details.

👉 Meet Grey foot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Grey paw is another adorable black baby boy. If you’re thinking of adopting a pair, he may match well with another kitten from this group.

👉 Meet Grey paw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Orangutan is a baby boy with a big personality name. Visit his page to see his photos and coat color.

👉 Meet Orangutan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Striper is a baby tortie girl with a striped, multi-colored coat. A lovely choice if you like bold, unique markings.

👉 Meet Striper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Grey Bear bear is a baby girl with a very cute name. Check her listing for photos and more info about her look and personality.

👉 Meet Grey Bear bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Cream or Ivory / Tan or Fawn

Cream or Ivory / Tan or Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Luv Meow Kitty Rescue (Saugus, CA)

Sandy is a baby Siamese boy with a soft cream-and-tan coat. If you love the classic Siamese look, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Saugus kittens or young cats caught your eye, please reach out to Luv Meow Kitty Rescue through their Adoptapet listings to ask about visits, vetting, and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.