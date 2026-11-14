Santa Clarita has some solid front-desk and phone-based roles right now, from banking to retail to RV service. Good mix of steady hourly pay and commission potential.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Multiple branches across Santa Clarita / Valencia / Canyon Country / Newhall / Stevenson Ranch

Multiple branches across Type: Full-time (includes Saturdays)

(includes Saturdays) Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour + potential incentives

Help customers with everyday banking, open accounts, handle cash, and guide people to the right financial products. Strong training, clear career path in banking, and a full benefits package (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help). Posting end date: 18 Nov 2026.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Canyon Country, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $22.00/hour + monthly bonus

Lead a small team in a brand-new store, help with stocking, sales, and serving as Leader on Duty. Respectful schedules (store hours 6am–10pm), strong retail growth path, and solid benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays off like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Employer: Redline Courier

Location: Valencia, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Busy courier office role mixing dispatch and customer service: answer phones, place orders, manage driver schedules, and handle billing. Monday–Friday schedule with some late shifts and possible overtime, plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Newhall, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Front-line role helping RV customers with repair and service needs, giving estimates, and suggesting add-on services. Great fit if you have service or auto/RV experience and like commission-based pay, with benefits including PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, and openings can shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.