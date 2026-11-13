The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host the 24th Annual Festival of Trees at Valencia Town Center (former Canyon / Spirit Halloween location) from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22. Community Days hours are Friday, November 20: 10 AM–3 PM, Saturday, November 21: 10 AM–6 PM, and Sunday, November 22: 10 AM–6 PM, with admission $10 for adults and $5 for children, seniors, and military. Visitors can view designer holiday trees, gingerbread houses, kids’ activities, festive shows, and bid on trees in a weekend-long silent auction; the separate Magic of the Lights Gala is sold out.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley