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Santa Clarita
Light Up Main Street set for Nov. 21 in Newhall
11 days ago
The Light Up Main Street holiday event, presented by DrinkPAK, will take place on Saturday, November 21 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Families can enjoy holiday lights, festive music, carnival games, crafts, and other activities for all ages. More information: OldTownNewhall.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government
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