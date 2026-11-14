The Light Up Main Street holiday event, presented by DrinkPAK, will take place on Saturday, November 21 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Families can enjoy holiday lights, festive music, carnival games, crafts, and other activities for all ages. More information: OldTownNewhall.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government