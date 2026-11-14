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Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita urges residents to prepare for winter rain
11 days ago
The City of Santa Clarita is urging residents to get ready for El Niño rains by clearing leaves and debris from gutters and drainage areas, knowing where to get sandbags, signing up for emergency alerts by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777, preparing an emergency kit, and learning evacuation routes. More preparedness tips, sandbag locations and emergency resources are available at ReadyForRain.SantaClarita.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government
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