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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Clarita Today
Santa Clarita neighbors are giving away a few handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Free Puzzles
Item: Free puzzles
Category: Toys & Games / Puzzles
Location: Canyon Country, CA
Condition: Used – Good (poster notes they are not sure if all pieces are there)
Nice option if you enjoy puzzles and don’t mind a possible missing piece or two. Great for kids or casual puzzlers.
Green Fabric Sofa with Brown Quilted Cover
Item: Green fabric sofa with brown quilted furniture protector
Category: Furniture / Couches
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Condition: Used – Fair
Estimated size (W x D x H): 86" x 36" x 34"
Textured sage green sofa with a rounded, multi-panel back, rolled arms, and a curved base. Comes with a brown quilted cover to help protect the fabric. Good if you need a couch for a living room, den, or student place and can handle some wear.
Free items in Santa Clarita tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.