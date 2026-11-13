Santa Clarita neighbors are giving away a few handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Free puzzles

Category: Toys & Games / Puzzles

Location: Canyon Country, CA

Condition: Used – Good (poster notes they are not sure if all pieces are there)

Nice option if you enjoy puzzles and don’t mind a possible missing piece or two. Great for kids or casual puzzlers.

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Item: Green fabric sofa with brown quilted furniture protector

Category: Furniture / Couches

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Condition: Used – Fair

Estimated size (W x D x H): 86" x 36" x 34"

Textured sage green sofa with a rounded, multi-panel back, rolled arms, and a curved base. Comes with a brown quilted cover to help protect the fabric. Good if you need a couch for a living room, den, or student place and can handle some wear.

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Free items in Santa Clarita tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.