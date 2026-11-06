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Santa Clarita

Graffiti Removal Day in Santa Clarita Nov. 7

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zr7fv_1GpfhZ7s00

Graffiti Removal Day will take place in Santa Clarita on Saturday, November 7. The City’s Graffiti Removal Team will work with volunteers to clean graffiti and help keep the community looking its best.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government

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