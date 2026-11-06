Free SizeUp Santa Clarita business webinar Nov. 19

Local business owners can join a free SizeUp Santa Clarita webinar with the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. to learn how to use an online tool to analyze consumer spending, identify key demographics, and refine marketing strategies. Register here: city.sc/sizeupwebinar.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government