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Santa Clarita
Free SizeUp Santa Clarita business webinar Nov. 19
8 days ago
Local business owners can join a free SizeUp Santa Clarita webinar with the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. to learn how to use an online tool to analyze consumer spending, identify key demographics, and refine marketing strategies. Register here: city.sc/sizeupwebinar.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clarita Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.