🏭 Santa Clarita Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Clarita’s aerospace and precision shops are busy right now. If you like hands-on work with high-tech parts, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amtec Staffing

Amtec Staffing Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24/hour

Work on precision aerospace parts, smoothing sharp edges and checking tight tolerances. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of shop experience and like detailed, hands-on work with tools and deburring equipment.

Employer: Princeton Tool Inc. (Princeton Precision Group)

Princeton Tool Inc. (Princeton Precision Group) Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Internship (experienced machinists encouraged to apply)

(experienced machinists encouraged to apply) Pay: $35 – $45/hour (based on skill)

Run state-of-the-art CNC mills making parts for defense, space, and global travel. Offers profit-sharing bonus, 401(k) match, health benefits, and strong growth potential if you’re confident with 3–5 axis mills and GD&T.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (for an aerospace manufacturer)

(for an aerospace manufacturer) Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000 – $135,000/year

Lead CMM programming and inspection for complex aerospace components. Great for someone with 3+ years of CMM programming (PC-DMIS/Calypso), strong GD&T, and experience measuring airfoil thickness and surface profiles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person who shows skill and drive.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.