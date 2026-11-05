🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Clarita Right Now

Santa Clarita neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing a little home update or looking for wellness gear, these might be a good fit.

Item: Wooden entertainment/TV cabinet (modern sideboard style)

Details: Modern wooden sideboard with two doors and two drawers. Great for a TV, media storage, or as a dining room sideboard.

Condition: Noted as modern; no damage details given.

Location: Canyon Ridge, Santa Clarita, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Standard interior door

Details: White interior door with a panel design. The owner just doesn’t need it anymore. Good for a room, closet, or garage project if you need a replacement door.

Condition: Standard used door; no specific damage mentioned.

Location: Saugus Ridgeview, Santa Clarita, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: INNOVA ITX9688 Heavy Duty Deluxe Inversion Table

Details: Inversion table for back therapy in excellent, very clean condition, fully assembled and ready to use. Originally listed at $100 OBO, now free. Features include:

Heavy-duty steel construction

300 lb weight capacity

Adjustable for heights 4'10"–6'6"

6-position adjustable inversion angles

adjustable inversion angles Adjustable headrest

Padded backrest

Reversible ankle holding system

Folds for storage

Pickup only.

Location: Northbridge Point, Valencia, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Santa Clarita tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.