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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Clarita Right Now
Santa Clarita neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing a little home update or looking for wellness gear, these might be a good fit.
Wooden Entertainment/TV Cabinet
Item: Wooden entertainment/TV cabinet (modern sideboard style)
Details: Modern wooden sideboard with two doors and two drawers. Great for a TV, media storage, or as a dining room sideboard.
Condition: Noted as modern; no damage details given.
Location: Canyon Ridge, Santa Clarita, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Interior Door
Item: Standard interior door
Details: White interior door with a panel design. The owner just doesn’t need it anymore. Good for a room, closet, or garage project if you need a replacement door.
Condition: Standard used door; no specific damage mentioned.
Location: Saugus Ridgeview, Santa Clarita, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Innova Inversion Table for Back Therapy - FREE
Item: INNOVA ITX9688 Heavy Duty Deluxe Inversion Table
Details: Inversion table for back therapy in excellent, very clean condition, fully assembled and ready to use. Originally listed at $100 OBO, now free. Features include:
- Heavy-duty steel construction
- 300 lb weight capacity
- Adjustable for heights 4'10"–6'6"
- 6-position adjustable inversion angles
- Adjustable headrest
- Padded backrest
- Reversible ankle holding system
- Folds for storage
Pickup only.
Location: Northbridge Point, Valencia, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Santa Clarita tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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