🛒 Santa Clarita & Valencia Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Santa Clarita’s retail scene is busy right now, with auto, RV, and fashion brands all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support basic in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. Strong training, career growth, and benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health coverage start from day one; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Be the main contact for RV service customers: schedule repairs, give price estimates, and keep people updated on their vehicle. This role is great if you’re organized, like the camping/RV lifestyle, and want uncapped commission, PTO, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: Valencia, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.40 – $28.80/hour + incentive potential

Lead the floor at a Vans store, coach associates, and keep the shop looking sharp while delivering that “Off The Wall” customer experience. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail or leadership experience, love a fast-paced store, and want part-time hours with access to select VF benefits and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.