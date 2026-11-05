🐶 Playful Puppies & Sweet Adult Dogs Ready to Adopt in Agua Dulce

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Agua Dulce? These adoptable dogs at Sunny Day Acres are ready to meet you and head home the same day.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby – about 8 weeks old

– about 8 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres – 34128 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

– 34128 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Santa Clarita Phone: (323) 683-1800

This tiny girl is part Aussie, Heeler, and Pit, and she’s just 8 weeks old and ready for adoption now. The ranch is open every day, no appointment needed, so you can stop by and meet her in person.

👉 Meet this Aussie/Heeler/Pit mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby – about 8 weeks old

– about 8 weeks old Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

This 8‑week‑old boy is ready to start life with his new family. Same mix of Aussie, Heeler, and Pit, and just as ready to learn and grow with you.

👉 Meet this Aussie/Heeler/Pit mix boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby – about 8 weeks old

– about 8 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

Another adorable 8‑week‑old sister from the same litter, with a rich chocolate coat and black markings. She’s ready to go home now.

👉 Meet this Aussie/Heeler/Pit mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby – about 8 weeks old

– about 8 weeks old Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

This tan and black boy is another 8‑week‑old pup from the Aussie/Heeler/Pit group. He’s ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this Aussie/Heeler/Pit mix boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby – about 10 weeks old

– about 10 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

This sweet 10‑week‑old Shepherd/Lab mix girl is ready to meet you. The ranch is open daily from 8–6, no appointment needed.

👉 Meet this Shepherd/Lab mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby – about 10 weeks old

– about 10 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

Another 10‑week‑old Shepherd/Lab girl, this one with a chocolate coat and black accents. Same easy visiting hours: every day, 8–6.

👉 Meet this Shepherd/Lab mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby – about 10 weeks old

– about 10 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

This pup has a tan coat with black markings and the same sweet 10‑week‑old Shepherd/Lab charm.

👉 Meet this Shepherd/Lab mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby – about 10 weeks old

– about 10 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

Another sister from the Shepherd/Lab litter, with tan and white coloring. She’s just as ready for a loving home.

👉 Meet this Shepherd/Lab mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby – about 10 weeks old

– about 10 weeks old Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

This listing is another chocolate‑and‑black Shepherd/Lab mix girl from the same 10‑week‑old group, giving you one more chance to find your match.

👉 Meet this Shepherd/Lab mix girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small) mix

Terrier (unknown type, small) mix Age: Adult – about 7 years old

– about 7 years old Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

Cleo is a 7‑year‑old small terrier who is very housebroken and described as a “super sweetheart, easy dog.” She’s great with other dogs, cats, and kids, and she is spayed and vetted. If you want a calm, ready‑to‑go companion, Cleo could be perfect.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small) mix

Terrier (unknown type, small) mix Age: Baby – about 4 months old

– about 4 months old Gender: Male

Color: White

White Weight: About 7 lbs now; expected 15–20 lbs as an adult

About 7 lbs now; expected 15–20 lbs as an adult Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Sunny Day Acres

Phone: (323) 683-1800

Kelton is a super sweet, gentle little terrier mix puppy with a soft coat. He’s described as an easy puppy, already neutered, microchipped, and fully vetted. You can visit him any day between 8–6 at the ranch.

👉 Meet Kelton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, head over to Sunny Day Acres, 34128 Agua Dulce Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, any day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or call (323) 683-1800 to learn more. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups and dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.