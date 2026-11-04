🛒 Santa Clarita Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Clarita’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from finance to retail to local services. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Logix Federal Credit Union

Logix Federal Credit Union Location: Santa Clarita, CA (hybrid call center)

(hybrid call center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.76 – $32.64/hour

Handle member calls, solve problems, and recommend banking products in a fast-paced contact center. Great fit if you have 2+ years of retail customer service, strong communication skills, and want a role with clear performance goals and growth potential.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Bryan Kreuzberger Agency

Location: Valencia, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a local insurance office helping clients with their policies and service needs. You’ll need an insurance license and an interest in supporting long-term customers across auto, home, life, and business coverage.

Employer: High5

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Sales-focused retail role where you’ll sell tech products, uncover customer needs, and close sales in-store and through outreach. Good for someone who enjoys gadgets, talking with people, and ongoing training to build sales skills.

Employer: Rayne Water of Santa Clarita

Location: Valencia, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Office-based role handling phone calls, payments, and account updates for a long-time local water treatment company. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, ideal if you want steady hours and a tight-knit team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths are in each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.