undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Santa Clarita Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Santa Clarita’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from finance to retail to local services. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.
Member Services Officer II – Hybrid
- Employer: Logix Federal Credit Union
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA (hybrid call center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.76 – $32.64/hour
Handle member calls, solve problems, and recommend banking products in a fast-paced contact center. Great fit if you have 2+ years of retail customer service, strong communication skills, and want a role with clear performance goals and growth potential.
Customer Service Representative (Insurance CSR)
- Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Bryan Kreuzberger Agency
- Location: Valencia, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a local insurance office helping clients with their policies and service needs. You’ll need an insurance license and an interest in supporting long-term customers across auto, home, life, and business coverage.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: High5
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Sales-focused retail role where you’ll sell tech products, uncover customer needs, and close sales in-store and through outreach. Good for someone who enjoys gadgets, talking with people, and ongoing training to build sales skills.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Rayne Water of Santa Clarita
- Location: Valencia, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Office-based role handling phone calls, payments, and account updates for a long-time local water treatment company. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, ideal if you want steady hours and a tight-knit team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths are in each posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.