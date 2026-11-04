🏭 Santa Clarita Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Santa Clarita’s industrial side is busy right now. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour, 40–60 hours/week

Move, pick, pack, and ship products while keeping inventory records up to date. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and open to learning warehouse systems and equipment like pallet jacks and forklifts.

Employer: American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced CNC programming role supporting high-performance racing engines. You’ll write multi-axis Mastercam programs, design fixtures and tooling, help with machine setup and inspections, and drive process improvements in a fast-paced, precision environment.

Employer: Superior Aerospace Processing, LLC

Location: Santa Clarita, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $38.00 per hour

Lead Mag (MT) and Penetrant (PT) inspections for aerospace parts, keep equipment calibrated, and maintain Nadcap-level quality records. Great for someone with NDT PT Level II and MT Level II certifications who wants a lead role with training and quality responsibilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.