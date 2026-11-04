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🏭 Santa Clarita Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles
Santa Clarita’s industrial side is busy right now. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, there are some solid full-time roles open.
Warehouse Worker
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour, 40–60 hours/week
Move, pick, pack, and ship products while keeping inventory records up to date. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and open to learning warehouse systems and equipment like pallet jacks and forklifts.
CNC Programmer/Engineer II
- Employer: American Honda Motor Company, Inc.
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Advanced CNC programming role supporting high-performance racing engines. You’ll write multi-axis Mastercam programs, design fixtures and tooling, help with machine setup and inspections, and drive process improvements in a fast-paced, precision environment.
NDT / Level II Lead Technician Inspector Mag and Pen
- Employer: Superior Aerospace Processing, LLC
- Location: Santa Clarita, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $38.00 per hour
Lead Mag (MT) and Penetrant (PT) inspections for aerospace parts, keep equipment calibrated, and maintain Nadcap-level quality records. Great for someone with NDT PT Level II and MT Level II certifications who wants a lead role with training and quality responsibilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.