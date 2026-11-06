Veteran Stand Down continues at County Fairgrounds

Veterans and their families are invited to the second day of Veteran Stand Down on 2026-11-06 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (344 Tully Rd., San Jose). Guests can get a free hot breakfast at 9:00 a.m., and lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and connect with many veteran services and resources. VTA buses and light rail are offering free rides to the fairgrounds for this event; tell the operator you are going to the Veteran Stand Down at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Clara County Office of Veteran Services