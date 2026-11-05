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Santa Clara County
📅 Preschool Storytime with stories, music & movement
7 days ago
📅 Preschool Storytime at Santa Clara County Library
Bring your little one to Preschool Storytime in the Children's Activity Room for a fun time with stories, music, movement, and more.
The library is open from 10:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event.
If you or your child need accessibility accommodations (for example, ASL):
- Fill out the online form at sccld.org/accessibility at least 7+ days before the event.
- If you need help with the form, talk to staff at your local library, call (408) 540-3945, or email ask@lib.sccgov.org.
Contact for this event: Heather Mendez.
More Info: Preschool Storytime | Santa Clara County Library |...
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