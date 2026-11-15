Santa Clara’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around chips, AI, and MedTech. If you’ve got solid hardware or design chops, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Johnson & Johnson MedTech Location: Santa Clara, CA (Bay Area MedTech campus)

(Bay Area MedTech campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $208,150 base pay range

base pay range Focus: Robotic surgical platforms, design for serviceability, NPI & sustaining

You’ll design and improve robotic capital equipment used in operating rooms, working across Service, R&D, electrical, and manufacturing teams. Great fit if you know SolidWorks, have 5+ years in mechanical hardware (ideally robotics/medical), and want a role that mixes hands-on design, mentoring, and field-driven problem solving.

Employer: NVIDIA

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000 – $310,500 expected base (depending on level/location)

expected base (depending on level/location) Focus: Custom circuit IP, test chips, post-silicon validation

You’ll own custom circuit IP from architecture and schematics through layout support and silicon bring-up. Ideal if you have 5+ years of transistor-level design, strong mixed-signal or digital fundamentals, and hands-on lab/debug experience. Role includes scripting (Python/Perl/Tcl) and post-silicon characterization; applications accepted at least until November 3, 2026.

Employer: Marvell Technology

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,880 – $205,000 base pay range

base pay range Focus: Advantest 93K ATE, high-speed digital test, yield & test optimization

Lead test program development for Marvell’s silicon, from characterization through high-volume production. Best for someone with 6+ years on Advantest 93K, strong C/C++/Perl/Python, and deep ATE/test methodology experience. Includes bonus and equity eligibility plus a broad benefits package.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech | Circulatory Restoration

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $170,200 base pay range

base pay range Focus: NPI for intravascular lithotripsy devices, process development, manufacturing scale-up

You’ll design and validate manufacturing processes, tooling, and fixtures for catheter-based cardiovascular devices. Great match if you have 5+ years in medical devices, SolidWorks skills, and experience with validation (IQ/OQ/PQ), Lean/Six Sigma, and cleanroom production.

Employer: Ampere

Location: Santa Clara, CA (Bay Area range applies)

(Bay Area range applies) Type: Full-time

Salary: $293,000 – $440,000 base pay range (SF Bay Area)

base pay range (SF Bay Area) Focus: HSIO/SerDes technical roadmap, D2D, memory, advanced-node PHYs

This is a top-tier technical leadership role owning Ampere’s high-speed interface strategy on advanced nodes (3nm, 2nm, and beyond). Ideal if you’ve taken multiple SerDes/PHY designs from concept to high-volume production and want to drive IP architecture, vendor partnerships, post-silicon validation, and mentor a global team.

Employer: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,300 – $186,500 base pay range

base pay range Focus: CPU RTL, low-power microarchitecture, UPF-based power intent

You’ll work with chip architects on high-performance, low-power CPU designs, owning power architecture, UPF, and RTL delivery through to physical implementation. Good fit if you know Verilog/SystemVerilog, UPF, low-power techniques, and have 3+ years of RTL experience (or an MS in EE/CE/CS).

Employer: Eurofins Consumer Product Testing

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm Salary: $80,000 – $105,000 annually (DOE)

annually (DOE) Focus: EMC testing to CISPR/FCC/ISO/IEC standards, lab measurements, reporting

You’ll generate EMC test results, review reports, and work with EMI receivers, antennas, LISNs, and ESD/EFT/Surge gear. Great if you have 2+ years with global EMC standards, a degree in EE or similar, and like a mix of lab work, documentation, and direct customer interaction.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Santa Clara’s engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.