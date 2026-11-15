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🏗️ Santa Clara Engineering Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
Santa Clara’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around chips, AI, and MedTech. If you’ve got solid hardware or design chops, this is a great moment to look around.
Sr. Mechanical Engineer – Service Innovation (Robotics)
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (Bay Area MedTech campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $208,150 base pay range
- Focus: Robotic surgical platforms, design for serviceability, NPI & sustaining
You’ll design and improve robotic capital equipment used in operating rooms, working across Service, R&D, electrical, and manufacturing teams. Great fit if you know SolidWorks, have 5+ years in mechanical hardware (ideally robotics/medical), and want a role that mixes hands-on design, mentoring, and field-driven problem solving.
Senior Circuit Designer
- Employer: NVIDIA
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $168,000 – $310,500 expected base (depending on level/location)
- Focus: Custom circuit IP, test chips, post-silicon validation
You’ll own custom circuit IP from architecture and schematics through layout support and silicon bring-up. Ideal if you have 5+ years of transistor-level design, strong mixed-signal or digital fundamentals, and hands-on lab/debug experience. Role includes scripting (Python/Perl/Tcl) and post-silicon characterization; applications accepted at least until November 3, 2026.
Principal Test Development Engineer
- Employer: Marvell Technology
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,880 – $205,000 base pay range
- Focus: Advantest 93K ATE, high-speed digital test, yield & test optimization
Lead test program development for Marvell’s silicon, from characterization through high-volume production. Best for someone with 6+ years on Advantest 93K, strong C/C++/Perl/Python, and deep ATE/test methodology experience. Includes bonus and equity eligibility plus a broad benefits package.
Senior NPI Engineer – Shockwave Medical
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech | Circulatory Restoration
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,000 – $170,200 base pay range
- Focus: NPI for intravascular lithotripsy devices, process development, manufacturing scale-up
You’ll design and validate manufacturing processes, tooling, and fixtures for catheter-based cardiovascular devices. Great match if you have 5+ years in medical devices, SolidWorks skills, and experience with validation (IQ/OQ/PQ), Lean/Six Sigma, and cleanroom production.
Distinguished Circuit Engineer – High-Speed I/O & SerDes
- Employer: Ampere
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (Bay Area range applies)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $293,000 – $440,000 base pay range (SF Bay Area)
- Focus: HSIO/SerDes technical roadmap, D2D, memory, advanced-node PHYs
This is a top-tier technical leadership role owning Ampere’s high-speed interface strategy on advanced nodes (3nm, 2nm, and beyond). Ideal if you’ve taken multiple SerDes/PHY designs from concept to high-volume production and want to drive IP architecture, vendor partnerships, post-silicon validation, and mentor a global team.
CPU Low Power RTL Design Engineer
- Employer: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,300 – $186,500 base pay range
- Focus: CPU RTL, low-power microarchitecture, UPF-based power intent
You’ll work with chip architects on high-performance, low-power CPU designs, owning power architecture, UPF, and RTL delivery through to physical implementation. Good fit if you know Verilog/SystemVerilog, UPF, low-power techniques, and have 3+ years of RTL experience (or an MS in EE/CE/CS).
EMC Test Engineer
- Employer: Eurofins Consumer Product Testing
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: $80,000 – $105,000 annually (DOE)
- Focus: EMC testing to CISPR/FCC/ISO/IEC standards, lab measurements, reporting
You’ll generate EMC test results, review reports, and work with EMI receivers, antennas, LISNs, and ESD/EFT/Surge gear. Great if you have 2+ years with global EMC standards, a degree in EE or similar, and like a mix of lab work, documentation, and direct customer interaction.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Santa Clara’s engineering roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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