Santa Clara stores are gearing up for the busy season, and a few big-name brands are hiring now. Good mix of seasonal sales roles plus a full-time manager spot with strong benefits.

Employer: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Location: Santa Clara, CA (Valley Fair)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Hourly + 1% commission on eligible net sales, performance bonuses, merchandise discount

You’ll help style clients in women’s fashion, create fun in-store experiences, and work a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends, holidays). Great fit if you love fashion, talking to people, and earning a bit extra through commission.

Employer: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Location: Santa Clara, CA (Valley Fair)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Hourly + potential performance-based incentives, merchandise discount

You’ll run the in-store service hub—helping with online pickup orders, easy returns, and general questions. No experience required, just strong people skills, comfort with tech, and the ability to be on your feet.

Employer: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Location: Santa Clara, CA (Valley Fair)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Hourly + 1% commission on eligible net sales, performance bonuses, merchandise discount

If you love accessories, this role is all about helping customers find the right handbag and giving standout service. Flexible retail hours and a mix of commission, bonuses, and discounts make this a solid holiday-season side gig.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $18.45/hour

You’ll greet customers, suggest outfits, help with orders, and keep the store looking great. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and generous employee discounts (eligibility varies by status).

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Santa Clara, CA (multi-store area)

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week )

(often ) Pay: Base pay depends on experience and location; includes industry-leading benefits

Lead a store team, drive sales, and build community in your coffeehouse. Role comes with a big benefits package: medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, stock programs, parental leave, and 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through ASU Online (for eligible partners).

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal roles especially tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.