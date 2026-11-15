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Santa Clara
🏥 Santa Clara Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
4 days ago
Santa Clara’s health and wellness scene is busy and growing, from clinics to private fitness studios. Here are a few strong local openings worth a look this week.
Personal Trainer / Client Experience Assistant
- Employer: Movement Hub Santa Clara
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year (non-exempt, overtime-eligible)
- Help busy professionals get stronger with 1:1 and small group training while also handling member check-ins, onboarding, and community events. Great fit if you love coaching, building relationships, and want room to grow into leadership.
Cardiology – Non-Invasive Physician
- Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)
- Location: Santa Clara Medical Center, Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Non-invasive cardiology role in a physician-led group with strong work-life balance, AI-based charting, and no RVUs. Comes with robust benefits like medical/dental/vision, pension and 401(k), home loan and relocation assistance (with approval), and a shareholder track.
Experienced Dental Assistant (Full-Time, 4 Days/Week)
- Employer: Vrushali R Sharma D.D.S
- Location: Santa Clara, CA 95050
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, 4 days/week)
- Pay: $24.91–$31.00/hour
- Join a general dentistry office handling chairside assisting, X-rays, and patient education in a fast-paced setting. You’ll need at least 1 year of dental assisting experience plus a Radiation Certificate and 8-hour Infection Control certificate.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare roles often lead to more chances inside the same network.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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