Santa Clara’s health and wellness scene is busy and growing, from clinics to private fitness studios. Here are a few strong local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Movement Hub Santa Clara

Movement Hub Santa Clara Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year (non-exempt, overtime-eligible)

Help busy professionals get stronger with 1:1 and small group training while also handling member check-ins, onboarding, and community events. Great fit if you love coaching, building relationships, and want room to grow into leadership.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

Location: Santa Clara Medical Center, Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Non-invasive cardiology role in a physician-led group with strong work-life balance, AI-based charting, and no RVUs. Comes with robust benefits like medical/dental/vision, pension and 401(k), home loan and relocation assistance (with approval), and a shareholder track.

Employer: Vrushali R Sharma D.D.S

Location: Santa Clara, CA 95050

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, 4 days/week)

Pay: $24.91–$31.00/hour

Join a general dentistry office handling chairside assisting, X-rays, and patient education in a fast-paced setting. You’ll need at least 1 year of dental assisting experience plus a Radiation Certificate and 8-hour Infection Control certificate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare roles often lead to more chances inside the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.