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Santa Clara
📣 Santa Clara Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths
4 days ago
Santa Clara is hot right now for sales and marketing pros, especially if you like tech, infrastructure, or B2B work. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong earning potential.
Strategic Marketing
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (also Austin, TX)
- Salary: $108,000 – $148,500
- Type: Full-time
If you know marketing and manufacturing automation, this role shapes go‑to‑market strategy for Applied’s SmartFactory software. You’ll work across product, biz dev, and marketing to drive market intelligence, positioning, and AI‑driven tools.
Account Technologist
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: $124,000 – $171,000
- Type: Full-time
Own application performance and customer satisfaction for a key install base, blending technical know‑how with account strategy. Good fit if you like solving complex problems on customer sites and guiding process roadmaps.
Account Technologist (Senior Level)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: $147,000 – $202,500
- Type: Full-time
A more senior spin on the Account Technologist role, with deeper ownership of customer technology strategy and demos. You’ll lead complex troubleshooting, influence product roadmaps, and present at management level.
Director of Internal Communications
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: $189,000 – $260,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead internal communications for a huge global workforce and run an in‑house studio team. Ideal if you’re a seasoned comms leader who loves employee storytelling, executive messaging, and data‑driven engagement.
Sr. Manager, Strategic Sponsorships
- Employer: AMD
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (or Austin, TX)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own AMD’s global event sponsorship strategy, from partner models and pricing to end‑to‑end sponsor experience. Great for someone with big‑ticket sponsorship, alliances, or experiential marketing experience.
Sr. Event Marketing Manager
- Employer: AMD
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (or Austin, TX)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Define audience strategy and event marketing across AMD’s global portfolio. You’ll build frameworks for targeting, campaigns, and measurement to grow registrations and engagement.
Global Account Manager
- Employer: Cogent Communications
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 base (tenured up to $110,000) + uncapped commission
- Type: Full-time, in-office
Hunt for new B2B customers for a Tier 1 ISP and sell high‑speed internet and network services. Strong fit if you have 3–8+ years in telecom or data transit sales and like uncapped earnings.
Outside Sales Representative – Waterworks
- Employer: ICONIX Waterworks
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: Estimated $110,000 – $140,000+ annually (base + commission)
- Type: Full-time
Territory outside sales role serving contractors, cities, and utilities with waterworks products. Lots of field time, relationship building, and commission upside in essential infrastructure.
Sales Coordinator
- Employer: Sincere Home Decor
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: From $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Support B2B sales with lead follow‑up, CRM updates, and client communication. Good entry‑to‑mid role if you’re organized, comfortable with Salesforce, and want to grow in sales operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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