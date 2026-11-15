Santa Clara is hot right now for sales and marketing pros, especially if you like tech, infrastructure, or B2B work. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong earning potential.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA (also Austin, TX)

(also Austin, TX) Salary: $108,000 – $148,500

Type: Full-time

If you know marketing and manufacturing automation, this role shapes go‑to‑market strategy for Applied’s SmartFactory software. You’ll work across product, biz dev, and marketing to drive market intelligence, positioning, and AI‑driven tools.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $124,000 – $171,000

Type: Full-time

Own application performance and customer satisfaction for a key install base, blending technical know‑how with account strategy. Good fit if you like solving complex problems on customer sites and guiding process roadmaps.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $147,000 – $202,500

Type: Full-time

A more senior spin on the Account Technologist role, with deeper ownership of customer technology strategy and demos. You’ll lead complex troubleshooting, influence product roadmaps, and present at management level.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $189,000 – $260,000

Type: Full-time

Lead internal communications for a huge global workforce and run an in‑house studio team. Ideal if you’re a seasoned comms leader who loves employee storytelling, executive messaging, and data‑driven engagement.

Employer: AMD

AMD Location: Santa Clara, CA (or Austin, TX)

(or Austin, TX) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own AMD’s global event sponsorship strategy, from partner models and pricing to end‑to‑end sponsor experience. Great for someone with big‑ticket sponsorship, alliances, or experiential marketing experience.

Employer: AMD

AMD Location: Santa Clara, CA (or Austin, TX)

(or Austin, TX) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Define audience strategy and event marketing across AMD’s global portfolio. You’ll build frameworks for targeting, campaigns, and measurement to grow registrations and engagement.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 base (tenured up to $110,000 ) + uncapped commission

(tenured up to ) Type: Full-time, in-office

Hunt for new B2B customers for a Tier 1 ISP and sell high‑speed internet and network services. Strong fit if you have 3–8+ years in telecom or data transit sales and like uncapped earnings.

Employer: ICONIX Waterworks

ICONIX Waterworks Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: Estimated $110,000 – $140,000+ annually (base + commission)

(base + commission) Type: Full-time

Territory outside sales role serving contractors, cities, and utilities with waterworks products. Lots of field time, relationship building, and commission upside in essential infrastructure.

Employer: Sincere Home Decor

Sincere Home Decor Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: From $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Support B2B sales with lead follow‑up, CRM updates, and client communication. Good entry‑to‑mid role if you’re organized, comfortable with Salesforce, and want to grow in sales operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.