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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Clara Today
Santa Clara neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to kids’ gear. Here’s what’s available right now.
Leather For Crafters (SW Santa Clara)
Item: Pieces of leather for crafting pulled from an old recliner
Condition: Used; some staples are still in the leather
Details: Preference given if you can take all the pieces. Great for DIY projects, patches, or small leather crafts.
Location: Santa Clara, California (SW Santa Clara)
Pickup: Porch pickup any day, anytime
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Dinosaur chair for 3-5 yr old (Bowers x El Camino)
Item: Dinosaur-themed kids’ chair for ages 3–5 years
Condition: Bouncy, comfy; has blue ink on the armrest that the owner couldn’t remove, but it does not affect function
Details: Fun little seat for a playroom or bedroom.
Location: Bowers x El Camino, Santa Clara, California
Pickup: Porch pickup any time
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wood toy for learning to tell time (Bowers x El Camino)
Item: Wooden learning clock toy for teaching kids to tell time
Condition: Described as very solid, traditional device
Details: Classic hands-on clock with moving hands to help kiddos read an analog clock. An Altoids tin is shown in photos for size reference.
Location: Bowers x El Camino, Santa Clara, California
Pickup: Porch pickup any time
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something catches your eye, reach out and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Santa Clara can disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.