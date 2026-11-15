Santa Clara neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to kids’ gear. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Pieces of leather for crafting pulled from an old recliner

Condition: Used; some staples are still in the leather

Details: Preference given if you can take all the pieces. Great for DIY projects, patches, or small leather crafts.

Location: Santa Clara, California (SW Santa Clara)

Pickup: Porch pickup any day, anytime

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Dinosaur-themed kids’ chair for ages 3–5 years

Condition: Bouncy, comfy; has blue ink on the armrest that the owner couldn’t remove, but it does not affect function

Details: Fun little seat for a playroom or bedroom.

Location: Bowers x El Camino, Santa Clara, California

Pickup: Porch pickup any time

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Wooden learning clock toy for teaching kids to tell time

Condition: Described as very solid, traditional device

Details: Classic hands-on clock with moving hands to help kiddos read an analog clock. An Altoids tin is shown in photos for size reference.

Location: Bowers x El Camino, Santa Clara, California

Pickup: Porch pickup any time

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If something catches your eye, reach out and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Santa Clara can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.