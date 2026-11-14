Santa Clara’s logistics scene is busy right now, with biotech, tech, and 3PL companies all hiring. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TekWissen India (onsite with a global biotech client)

TekWissen India (onsite with a global biotech client) Location: Santa Clara, CA 95054

Type: Temporary, 6‑month assignment, Day shift, Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Support a major life‑science manufacturer with receiving, inventory, and domestic/international shipping. Good fit if you have warehouse/ERP experience, can run forklifts, and want a hands‑on role that also involves export docs, cycle counts, and mentoring junior handlers.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time, Regular, ~10% travel, Relocation eligible

Salary: $124,000 – $171,000/year

Lead materials strategy for new semiconductor products at a global tech leader. You’ll guide sourcing, supplier performance, MRP demand, and cost targets while working closely with engineering and quality—ideal for someone with strong supply chain project skills who wants big-company impact and growth.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: $70,304 – $78,000/year (California range)

Run day‑to‑day inventory control and warehouse operations for a major 3PL. You’ll supervise a team, manage WMS accuracy, and drive continuous improvement—great if you have warehouse/WMS experience and want to step up or grow in a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Santa Clara.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.