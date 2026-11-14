⚠️ Santa Clara Planning Commission to review housing, park, and project items

The Santa Clara Planning Commission has a public meeting (date shown on the city’s Legistar page) with several key items on the agenda:

A Conditional Use Permit to convert 7,116 sq ft of an existing warehouse at 3051 Corvin Drive into a gymnastics facility .

to convert of an existing warehouse at into a . A General Plan Amendment and Rezone at 400 Saratoga Avenue to build a five‑story, 316‑unit apartment building , reconfigure the existing nine‑hole golf course , and dedicate land for a public park .

at to build a , reconfigure the existing , and dedicate land for a . An appeal for a home addition at 2261 Rita Court (first‑ and second‑floor expansion of a single‑family home).

for a home addition at (first‑ and second‑floor expansion of a single‑family home). A Vesting Tentative Subdivision Map for 14 townhomes and a duplex with commercial space at 860 & 858 Civic Center Drive and 1526 Alviso Street .

for at . A 69‑stall surface parking lot and demolition of existing vacant structures at 2740 Scott Boulevard , with offsite parking.

and demolition of existing vacant structures at , with offsite parking. An informational update on how state law is being implemented for replacement housing unit determinations and tenant protections .

on how state law is being implemented for . Revisions to Planning Commission policies and procedures, including naming representatives to appear at City Council meetings.

Meeting materials and exact time are listed as “Not available” on this page, so check the City’s main calendar for final details if you plan to attend or comment.