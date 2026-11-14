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Santa Clara

⚠️ New MySCUtilities portal and payment fees in 2027

2 days ago
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⚠️ New online utility portal & payment fees coming in 2027

The City of Santa Clara will launch MySCUtilities, a new online portal for managing your utility account, in early 2027.

With MySCUtilities, you’ll be able to:

  • View your utility account details
  • Pay bills online by desktop or mobile
  • Enroll in AutoPay
  • Get account alerts

Important if you use AutoPay now: When MySCUtilities goes live, you must create a new account and sign up for AutoPay again.

New transaction fees will apply to payments made through MySCUtilities (fees go to the payment processor, not the City, and are non-refundable):

Autopay – Residential

  • E-Check: $0.09 per transaction (min $5, max $100,000)
  • Credit/Debit: 1.69% per transaction (min $5, max $7,500)

Autopay – Commercial/Industrial

  • E-Check: $0.50 per transaction (min $5, max $10,000,000)
  • Credit/Debit: 2.89% per transaction (min $5, max $100,000)

One-time (no login) – Residential

  • E-Check: $0.50 (min $5, max $100,000)
  • Credit/Debit: 1.99% (min $5, max $7,500)

One-time – Commercial/Industrial

  • E-Check: $0.50 (min $5, max $10,000,000)
  • Credit/Debit: 2.89% (min $5, max $100,000)

Questions? Contact utilitybilling@santaclaraca.gov or call 408-615-2300.

More Info: MySCUtilities: Online Utility Payments & Fees | Ci...

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