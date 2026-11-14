⚠️ New MySCUtilities portal and payment fees in 2027

⚠️ New online utility portal & payment fees coming in 2027

The City of Santa Clara will launch MySCUtilities, a new online portal for managing your utility account, in early 2027.

With MySCUtilities, you’ll be able to:

View your utility account details

details Pay bills online by desktop or mobile

by desktop or mobile Enroll in AutoPay

Get account alerts

Important if you use AutoPay now: When MySCUtilities goes live, you must create a new account and sign up for AutoPay again.

New transaction fees will apply to payments made through MySCUtilities (fees go to the payment processor, not the City, and are non-refundable):

Autopay – Residential

E-Check: $0.09 per transaction (min $5 , max $100,000 )

per transaction (min , max ) Credit/Debit: 1.69% per transaction (min $5, max $7,500)

Autopay – Commercial/Industrial

E-Check: $0.50 per transaction (min $5 , max $10,000,000 )

per transaction (min , max ) Credit/Debit: 2.89% per transaction (min $5, max $100,000)

One-time (no login) – Residential

E-Check: $0.50 (min $5 , max $100,000 )

(min , max ) Credit/Debit: 1.99% (min $5, max $7,500)

One-time – Commercial/Industrial

E-Check: $0.50 (min $5 , max $10,000,000 )

(min , max ) Credit/Debit: 2.89% (min $5, max $100,000)

Questions? Contact utilitybilling@santaclaraca.gov or call 408-615-2300.