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Santa Clara
👔 Santa Clara Executive & Management – Multiple High-Paying Openings
13 days ago
Santa Clara leadership roles are running hot right now, especially around AI, data centers, and robotics. If you’ve got management chops, there are several chances here to lead big teams and complex tech.
Director, Site Operations, NA – Data Centers
- Employer: Vantage
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $225,000 – $245,000 base + bonus
Lead operations for two data center campuses, owning uptime, safety, and reliability for power, cooling, and building systems in a 24/7 environment. You’ll manage senior ops staff, big budgets, and customer relationships while driving continuous improvement and compliance.
Senior Director, Product Management – Hardware Engineering (AI Infrastructure)
- Employer: Archer (supporting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure)
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the hardware product strategy behind some of the world’s largest AI clusters at OCI. This role leads globally distributed hardware teams, balancing deep technical decisions, supply chain risk, and delivery of next-gen GPU/CPU platforms at hyperscale.
Program Manager – High-Speed Connectors
- Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $189,260
Run complex new product development programs for high-speed connectors used in servers, storage, and networking gear. You’ll be the main customer contact, own schedules and budgets, and lead global teams from concept through manufacturing.
Technical Program Manager – New College Grad (Master’s)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time, New College Grad
- Salary: $90,000 – $124,000
Great first management-track role for a recent Master’s grad. You’ll build and run project plans, supervise a small team, and solve day-to-day technical issues in a company at the core of the semiconductor and AI hardware world.
Senior Commercial Strategy & Transformation Manager
- Employer: Everpure
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact strategy role driving growth and efficiency across sales, marketing, finance, and operations. You’ll build transformation roadmaps, lead cross-functional change, and use data and financial models to guide executive decisions.
Head of Deployment & Field Operations
- Employer: Maven Robotics
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end deployments of advanced industrial robots at customer sites. This is a hands-on, startup leadership role owning installation, integration, uptime, and scaling field operations across multiple production locations.
Senior Product Manager – AI & Workflow Automation, Pure1
- Employer: Everpure
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the AI and automation roadmap for Everpure’s Pure1 control plane, including Copilot, agentic AI, and workflow orchestration. Ideal if you blend SaaS product leadership with hands-on experience in AI, automation tools, and enterprise integrations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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