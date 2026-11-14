Santa Clara leadership roles are running hot right now, especially around AI, data centers, and robotics. If you’ve got management chops, there are several chances here to lead big teams and complex tech.

Employer: Vantage

Vantage Location: Santa Clara, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $225,000 – $245,000 base + bonus

Lead operations for two data center campuses, owning uptime, safety, and reliability for power, cooling, and building systems in a 24/7 environment. You’ll manage senior ops staff, big budgets, and customer relationships while driving continuous improvement and compliance.

Employer: Archer (supporting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure )

Archer (supporting ) Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the hardware product strategy behind some of the world’s largest AI clusters at OCI. This role leads globally distributed hardware teams, balancing deep technical decisions, supply chain risk, and delivery of next-gen GPU/CPU platforms at hyperscale.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $189,260

Run complex new product development programs for high-speed connectors used in servers, storage, and networking gear. You’ll be the main customer contact, own schedules and budgets, and lead global teams from concept through manufacturing.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time, New College Grad

Full-time, Salary: $90,000 – $124,000

Great first management-track role for a recent Master’s grad. You’ll build and run project plans, supervise a small team, and solve day-to-day technical issues in a company at the core of the semiconductor and AI hardware world.

Employer: Everpure

Location: Santa Clara, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-impact strategy role driving growth and efficiency across sales, marketing, finance, and operations. You’ll build transformation roadmaps, lead cross-functional change, and use data and financial models to guide executive decisions.

Employer: Maven Robotics

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end deployments of advanced industrial robots at customer sites. This is a hands-on, startup leadership role owning installation, integration, uptime, and scaling field operations across multiple production locations.

Employer: Everpure

Location: Santa Clara, CA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the AI and automation roadmap for Everpure’s Pure1 control plane, including Copilot, agentic AI, and workflow orchestration. Ideal if you blend SaaS product leadership with hands-on experience in AI, automation tools, and enterprise integrations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.