Santa Clara’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already a pro. Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds maintenance hiring today.

Employer: ESFM (Compass Group)

ESFM (Compass Group) Location: Qualcomm – 3195 Kifer Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Qualcomm – Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 pm – 1:30 am

Monday–Friday, Pay: $23.25/hour

Evening shift janitor role with no experience required and on-the-job training. Comes with a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and more) through a large facilities management company.

Employer: Prometheus Real Estate Group

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $38.00 – $39.25/hour + semi-annual bonus, standby & on-call pay

Lead role over apartment maintenance, handling turnovers, repairs, and vendor scheduling while guiding a small team. Strong benefits package (100% company-paid medical/vision/dental options, 401(k) match, paid holidays including your birthday, PTO, and housing discounts).

Employer: MSR-FSR, LLC

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time

Hands-on preventive maintenance job working on abatement equipment: cleaning, decontamination, part replacement, and system testing. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of mechanical or electrical experience, can use PPE, and like detailed, safety-focused work; includes health, 401(k), PTO, and training benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.