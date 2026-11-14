Santa Clara’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for senior tax and risk leaders. If you’ve got deep CPA experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Carta

Carta Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Santa Clara): $125,800 – $178,000 expected cash compensation

Lead US federal partnership tax work for top venture capital clients while using Carta’s own tech platform and tax engine. This is a fit if you’re a CPA with 4+ years in public accounting, love complex structures, and want to blend tax, finance, and automation.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Baker Tilly US Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role in Baker Tilly’s national Risk Advisory practice, guiding clients on risk, governance, internal audit, compliance, IT, and cybersecurity. Ideal if you have 12+ years in risk/advisory and a CPA/CIA, and want to build business, lead teams, and shape firm strategy.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Baker Tilly US Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $201,810 – $382,600

Lead Baker Tilly’s private wealth work for affluent families, family offices, and private businesses, handling complex individual, trust, estate, and gift tax. Best for a CPA or JD with 8+ years in HNW tax who wants to be the go-to expert and grow a book of business.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.