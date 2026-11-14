Santa Clara neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to kids’ kits and home decor. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Decomposed granite (leftover from a backyard project)

Condition: Ready to use; covered because of the rain

Timing: Needs to be used and compacted within 3–5 days

Location: Winchester Orchard, San Jose, CA (near Santa Clara)

Details: Great for garden paths, patios, or landscaping if you can use it soon. Poster asks that you DM if you need some.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 40 free insulin syringes

Location: Oakridge Apartments, Santa Clara, CA

Meet-up area: Private meet-up in 95014 only (arrange with poster)

Details: Box of medical syringes being given away at no cost. Be sure you know how to use and dispose of them safely and legally.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Box of craft and science kits for kids

Includes: Kits like “I Love Rainbows,” “Magnet Science,” “Spin Art Maker,” plus puzzles, crafts, and other kids’ items

Location: Central Park West, Santa Clara, CA

Details: Nice mix of STEM and art activities to keep kids busy and learning. Great for families, homeschoolers, or after-school fun.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Amber glass vase

Design: Vertical textured glass pattern

Location: Santa Clara Station 5, Santa Clara, CA

Details: Simple, stylish piece for home decor—nice for flowers or as a stand-alone accent on a shelf or table.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Santa Clara tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.