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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Santa Clara Today
Santa Clara neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to kids’ kits and home decor. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Decomposed Granite Ready to Use
Item: Decomposed granite (leftover from a backyard project)
Condition: Ready to use; covered because of the rain
Timing: Needs to be used and compacted within 3–5 days
Location: Winchester Orchard, San Jose, CA (near Santa Clara)
Details: Great for garden paths, patios, or landscaping if you can use it soon. Poster asks that you DM if you need some.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free – 40 Insulin Syringes
Item: 40 free insulin syringes
Location: Oakridge Apartments, Santa Clara, CA
Meet-up area: Private meet-up in 95014 only (arrange with poster)
Details: Box of medical syringes being given away at no cost. Be sure you know how to use and dispose of them safely and legally.
Source: nextdoor.com
Box of Craft and Science Kits
Item: Box of craft and science kits for kids
Includes: Kits like “I Love Rainbows,” “Magnet Science,” “Spin Art Maker,” plus puzzles, crafts, and other kids’ items
Location: Central Park West, Santa Clara, CA
Details: Nice mix of STEM and art activities to keep kids busy and learning. Great for families, homeschoolers, or after-school fun.
Source: nextdoor.com
Amber Glass Vase
Item: Amber glass vase
Design: Vertical textured glass pattern
Location: Santa Clara Station 5, Santa Clara, CA
Details: Simple, stylish piece for home decor—nice for flowers or as a stand-alone accent on a shelf or table.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Santa Clara tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.